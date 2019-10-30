Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Increases By 38.9%

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 319,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. 8,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,514. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

