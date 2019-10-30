Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Drops By 93.2%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the September 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

