Short Interest in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Drops By 12.4%

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 771,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE CJ traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,147. The firm has a market cap of $590.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. C&J Energy Services has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.