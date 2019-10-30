Short Interest in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Rises By 24.8%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 859.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,807 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 868.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 550,506 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 674,103 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELGX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Endologix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

ELGX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 445,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.34. Endologix has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.57%. Research analysts predict that Endologix will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

