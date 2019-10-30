Short Interest in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Drops By 13.6%

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 274,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

