Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Grows By 40.7%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBSS shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of JBSS stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $104.59.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mathias A. Valentine sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $426,135.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,369 in the last ninety days. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

