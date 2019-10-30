Short Interest in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Grows By 28.6%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,267. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $450.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.