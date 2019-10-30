Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Increases By 57.1%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MBOT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 5,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 4.99. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

MBOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

