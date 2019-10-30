Short Interest in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Declines By 22.5%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MYO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,630. Myomo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYO. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Myomo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Myomo in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

