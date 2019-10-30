Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Decreases By 43.9%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE PVL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 50,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,248. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

