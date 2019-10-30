Short Interest in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rises By 9.1%

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 17,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,384 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.44. 3,969,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,223,961. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

