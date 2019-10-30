Short Interest in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Increases By 26.2%

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 134,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 155,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE SGU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 54,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,080. The firm has a market cap of $457.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. Star Group has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 1.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

