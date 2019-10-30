Short Interest in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Declines By 14.9%

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 14,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

