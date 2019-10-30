Short Interest in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Decreases By 15.2%

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,100 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 993,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $730,231.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,291,067.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in TopBuild by 67.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,263,000 after buying an additional 366,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after buying an additional 182,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TopBuild by 364.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

BLD traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.52. 444,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

