Short Interest in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Decreases By 12.2%

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 604,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE:TM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.67. 2,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average of $127.96. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $111.12 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.