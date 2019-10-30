Short Interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Drops By 47.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 15,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TRQ remained flat at $$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,564,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,924. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $924.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $382.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

