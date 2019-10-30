Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Decreases By 14.3%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 665.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.30. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.