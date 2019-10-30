ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $19,662.00 and $2,494.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00219081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.01470444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00119428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

