Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.44

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 94658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGL shares. ValuEngine lowered Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 200,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,217 shares during the period. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

