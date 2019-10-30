Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €116.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.14 ($138.54).

FRA SIE traded down €0.84 ($0.98) on Tuesday, reaching €104.66 ($121.70). The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,656 shares. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €100.03.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

