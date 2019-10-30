Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €32.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €32.30 ($37.56) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.93 ($44.10).

ETR SHL traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Wednesday, reaching €37.88 ($44.04). The company had a trading volume of 718,846 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.48. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12 month high of €39.21 ($45.59).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

