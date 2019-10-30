Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 7,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $317.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.24. Sientra has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Sientra by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 752,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 332,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

