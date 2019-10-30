Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 932,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 564,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 416,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 371,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,355,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,173,000 after purchasing an additional 345,736 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

