Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

SAMG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.57. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director Al Messina sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $189,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,859 shares of company stock valued at $373,313 in the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.