Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

