Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 576,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SLP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of -0.37. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $869,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,690 shares of company stock worth $2,558,843. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

