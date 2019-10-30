Sirius XM (SIRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.