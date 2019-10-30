Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Skkynet Cloud Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:SKKY) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products in Canada and internationally. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; and data mirroring.

