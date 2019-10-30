Skylands Capital LLC Sells 105,150 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,150 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Avaya worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 7,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,503,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 71,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 target price on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $22.00 price target on Avaya and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

