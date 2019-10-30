Skylands Capital LLC Sells 15,023 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

QRHC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,396. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Quest Resource Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.