Skylands Capital LLC Sells 19,675 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Eagle Materials worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 7,856.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 48.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. 298,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,144 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

