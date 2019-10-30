Skylands Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,455 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

APOG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. 2,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,514. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

