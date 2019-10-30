Smartpay (ASX:SMP) Shares Up 2.6%

Smartpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:SMP) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), 158,487 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86.

About Smartpay (ASX:SMP)

Smartpay Holdings Limited designs, develops, and implements electronic fund transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions for retail, business payment, and transactional processing requirements. The company serves 25,000 merchants with approximately 35,000 EFTPOS terminals in New Zealand and Australia.

