Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

