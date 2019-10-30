Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Sokoman Minerals Corp (CVE:SIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 335890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland. It also holds 100% interest in the Iron Horse project located northeast of Labrador City; the Startrek and Antimony Ridge projects situated in Newfoundland; and the Moosehead Gold Property located in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.