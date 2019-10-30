Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.70 and last traded at $84.82, 2,524,266 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 861,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $4,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,397,301.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,203 shares of company stock worth $22,538,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

