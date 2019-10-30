Soma (SCT) Price Reaches $0.0272

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Soma has a market cap of $265,552.00 and $283,105.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Soma has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033103 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00071044 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001263 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00090022 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,163.10 or 0.99497999 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Soma Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soma is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

