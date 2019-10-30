SoMee.Social (ONG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $91,634.00 and $22.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Token Profile

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,000,000 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

