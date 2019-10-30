SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 90,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.73. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH news, CEO Andrew Sims bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,366.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,976 shares of company stock valued at $250,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

