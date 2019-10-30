Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.94

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $7.30. Sound Energy shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 2,138,259 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

