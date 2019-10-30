SparksPay (SPK) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $22,082.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.