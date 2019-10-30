SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Trading Down 0.6%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.25 and last traded at $62.25, approximately 351 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95.

