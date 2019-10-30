SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stake Reduced by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF comprises about 3.3% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,468. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $70.65.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.