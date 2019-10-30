SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after buying an additional 252,518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 191.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 104,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 771.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.87. 50,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $362.89.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

