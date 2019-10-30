Spiking Trading Up 165% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 165% higher against the US dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $898,094.00 and approximately $1.00 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.48 or 0.05707118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000393 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001042 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015288 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

