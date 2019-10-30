Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Deutsche Bank

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.45.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.45. 1,644,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,823. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Spotify’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,095,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,118,000 after acquiring an additional 333,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,932,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Spotify by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,519,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,392,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

