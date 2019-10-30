Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $135.99 on Monday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 38.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

