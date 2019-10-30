Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SPR opened at GBX 120.88 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. Springfield Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.53 ($1.64). The firm has a market cap of $116.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Springfield Properties in a research note on Monday.

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Colin Kenneth Rae acquired 20,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90).

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

