Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Filament LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 741,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,995,000 after acquiring an additional 170,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

