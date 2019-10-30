SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Issues Earnings Results

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of FLOW traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 798,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. SPX Flow has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $47.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

